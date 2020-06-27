All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:11 PM

197 Wild Lilac

197 Wild Lilac · No Longer Available
Location

197 Wild Lilac, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
One of the finest homes in the Woodbury Village. Two story home Move in condition with brand new flooring throughout the. Spacious home with three large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Great family room off kitchen with entertainment nook. Entertaining patio off dining room. Indoor laundry room.
Two car direct access garage.One of the lowest hoa fees in the community. Woodbury HOA offers great pools, club house, tennis and many parks.
Walking distance to the woodbury shopping center, offering grocery stores and many restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Wild Lilac have any available units?
197 Wild Lilac doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 197 Wild Lilac have?
Some of 197 Wild Lilac's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 Wild Lilac currently offering any rent specials?
197 Wild Lilac is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Wild Lilac pet-friendly?
No, 197 Wild Lilac is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 197 Wild Lilac offer parking?
Yes, 197 Wild Lilac offers parking.
Does 197 Wild Lilac have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 Wild Lilac does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Wild Lilac have a pool?
Yes, 197 Wild Lilac has a pool.
Does 197 Wild Lilac have accessible units?
No, 197 Wild Lilac does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Wild Lilac have units with dishwashers?
No, 197 Wild Lilac does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 197 Wild Lilac have units with air conditioning?
No, 197 Wild Lilac does not have units with air conditioning.
