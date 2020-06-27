197 Wild Lilac

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

One of the finest homes in the Woodbury Village. Two story home Move in condition with brand new flooring throughout the. Spacious home with three large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Great family room off kitchen with entertainment nook. Entertaining patio off dining room. Indoor laundry room.

Two car direct access garage.One of the lowest hoa fees in the community. Woodbury HOA offers great pools, club house, tennis and many parks.

Walking distance to the woodbury shopping center, offering grocery stores and many restaurants.