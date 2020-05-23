19478 Edgehill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

***FOR RENT: 2 BED APT IN BURLINGAME. EXCELLENT CENTRAL LOCATION ***



Rent: $3,400 per month



Available August 1, 2019



Call or text for more info: show contact info



EXCELLENT LOCATION ! EVERYTHING FURNISHED! UPDATED AND NEW FURNITURE! WILL GO FAST! CALL OR EMAIL TODAY!



AVAILABLE NOW

2 Bedroom / 1 bath apartment in a great location in Burlingame, CA.



Full kitchen. All utensils and dishes supplied

Private and attached parking garage to unit



Beautiful refinished hardwood floors throughout unit

Unit has been completely updated. You will need nothing. Move-In ready



Large bedrooms with large closets.



The living room area is open and bright with large closet space, and refinished hardwood floors throughout.



New LED Flat screen TV with cable

Wireless Internet



Kitchen is fully stocked with dishes, pots and pans.



Excellent location:



5 minutes from the San Francisco airport, 20 minutes from San Francisco, 30 minutes from Palo Alto.

Cal-Train steps away.



Ideal place for students, interns, small family, temporary relocation, etc.



If you are looking to rent long term without the unit furnished, please let us know.

We are open to that as well. The monthly price would drop too.

Thanks for looking.

Please contact John with any questions or would like to see the place.



You will need to fill out an application. Please contact if you interested.