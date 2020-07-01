All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 19401 De Vry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
19401 De Vry Drive
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:34 AM

19401 De Vry Drive

19401 De Vry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19401 De Vry Drive, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
One of the largest and private lots located in the Turtle Rock area of Irvine with the best school district in OC, minutes away from beach, entertainment and shopping centers. The house was totally rebuilt in 2016 to create a truly stunning one-of-a-kind residence, and finished with the highest quality to create an inviting and functional space. It features 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 3 car attached garage, formal family room, indoor laundry room, downstairs entertainment room, and upstairs loft. This house design follows minimalism, modern style, and California livability of wide-open space concept by using an abundance of windows and folding doors to the backyard. The bright and open floor plan begins from living room with extensive wall paneling and fireplace; the main living space includes formal dining area, chef’s kitchen with custom cabinet and island, high-end appliances. The backyard is presented with white rocks and artificial grass to create a simple but Feng Sui enriching scenario. There is a breathtaking 180-degree mountains and city night view from the second floor. The grand master bedroom is finished with both bath tub and shower by modern materials for you to relax every night.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19401 De Vry Drive have any available units?
19401 De Vry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 19401 De Vry Drive have?
Some of 19401 De Vry Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19401 De Vry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19401 De Vry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19401 De Vry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19401 De Vry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 19401 De Vry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19401 De Vry Drive offers parking.
Does 19401 De Vry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19401 De Vry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19401 De Vry Drive have a pool?
No, 19401 De Vry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19401 De Vry Drive have accessible units?
No, 19401 De Vry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19401 De Vry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19401 De Vry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19401 De Vry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19401 De Vry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology