19401 De Vry Drive

One of the largest and private lots located in the Turtle Rock area of Irvine with the best school district in OC, minutes away from beach, entertainment and shopping centers. The house was totally rebuilt in 2016 to create a truly stunning one-of-a-kind residence, and finished with the highest quality to create an inviting and functional space. It features 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 3 car attached garage, formal family room, indoor laundry room, downstairs entertainment room, and upstairs loft. This house design follows minimalism, modern style, and California livability of wide-open space concept by using an abundance of windows and folding doors to the backyard. The bright and open floor plan begins from living room with extensive wall paneling and fireplace; the main living space includes formal dining area, chef’s kitchen with custom cabinet and island, high-end appliances. The backyard is presented with white rocks and artificial grass to create a simple but Feng Sui enriching scenario. There is a breathtaking 180-degree mountains and city night view from the second floor. The grand master bedroom is finished with both bath tub and shower by modern materials for you to relax every night.