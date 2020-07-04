All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

19152 Biddle Drive

19152 Biddle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19152 Biddle Drive, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
A Fantastic Opportunity to move into Turtle Rock. Fantastic price for Detached in Turtle Rock. This single level home has an incredibly quiet, interior location & is wonderfully located just steps from huge community park, pool, playground, basketball & tennis courts. You'll notice the recent improvements as soon as you drive up. All termite-wood work is new. All new exterior paint. All new, fresh landscape incl new sprinkler system & new drain system. Double door entry opens to enclosed atrium w/French doors. Formal living room w/crown molding, wood-burning fireplace & custom mantel. Separate formal dining room w/new chandelier & chair rails. Family room is bathed in light from high windows & cathedral ceilings. Traditional kitchen w/breakfast nook has garden window overlooking rear yard. Master suite w/doors to atrium. Skylights in both baths for added natural light. Extensive use of hardwood floors. All new carpet. Wood shutters. All new interior paint. Extra improvements include new HVAC unit, new water heater & all plumbing repipe w/PEX. Award winning schools. No Mello-Roos. Low HOA dues. Low tax rate. Don't miss this deal! Owner will consider small pet w/increased deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19152 Biddle Drive have any available units?
19152 Biddle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 19152 Biddle Drive have?
Some of 19152 Biddle Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19152 Biddle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19152 Biddle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19152 Biddle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19152 Biddle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19152 Biddle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19152 Biddle Drive offers parking.
Does 19152 Biddle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19152 Biddle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19152 Biddle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19152 Biddle Drive has a pool.
Does 19152 Biddle Drive have accessible units?
No, 19152 Biddle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19152 Biddle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19152 Biddle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19152 Biddle Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19152 Biddle Drive has units with air conditioning.

