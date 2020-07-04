19152 Biddle Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

A Fantastic Opportunity to move into Turtle Rock. Fantastic price for Detached in Turtle Rock. This single level home has an incredibly quiet, interior location & is wonderfully located just steps from huge community park, pool, playground, basketball & tennis courts. You'll notice the recent improvements as soon as you drive up. All termite-wood work is new. All new exterior paint. All new, fresh landscape incl new sprinkler system & new drain system. Double door entry opens to enclosed atrium w/French doors. Formal living room w/crown molding, wood-burning fireplace & custom mantel. Separate formal dining room w/new chandelier & chair rails. Family room is bathed in light from high windows & cathedral ceilings. Traditional kitchen w/breakfast nook has garden window overlooking rear yard. Master suite w/doors to atrium. Skylights in both baths for added natural light. Extensive use of hardwood floors. All new carpet. Wood shutters. All new interior paint. Extra improvements include new HVAC unit, new water heater & all plumbing repipe w/PEX. Award winning schools. No Mello-Roos. Low HOA dues. Low tax rate. Don't miss this deal! Owner will consider small pet w/increased deposit