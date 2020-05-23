All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

185 Bright Poppy

185 Bright Poppy · No Longer Available
Location

185 Bright Poppy, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
key fob access
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
*** Located in the tranquil Portola Springs in Irvine! This well maintained detached home offers lots of light and a bright open floor plan. You will find a contemporary design family room and the open kitchen has beautiful counter and island. The backyard is adorned with luxurious landscaping. *** Upstairs 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and an office loft area offering plenty of space. The over-sized master suite has a large master bathroom, dual vanities, soaking tub, walk-in shower and a walk-in closet. *** And more!!! The garage is installed keyless entry pad. The solar panel on the roof will bring you a cool summer without burning a hole in your pocket. Designer finishes throughout includes 9' ceilings, recessed lighting, custom paint, and 6 Panel doors. *** This home is close to shopping centers and parks. Over 15 amenity-rich parks in Portola Springs offer endless recreation. Award-winning Irvine Unified schools including the new, state-of-the-art Portola High School. Breathtaking Loma Ridge frames the village landscape. This fantastic home is a must see. Don’t Wait!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Bright Poppy have any available units?
185 Bright Poppy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 185 Bright Poppy have?
Some of 185 Bright Poppy's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and key fob access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Bright Poppy currently offering any rent specials?
185 Bright Poppy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Bright Poppy pet-friendly?
No, 185 Bright Poppy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 185 Bright Poppy offer parking?
Yes, 185 Bright Poppy offers parking.
Does 185 Bright Poppy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 Bright Poppy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Bright Poppy have a pool?
No, 185 Bright Poppy does not have a pool.
Does 185 Bright Poppy have accessible units?
No, 185 Bright Poppy does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Bright Poppy have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 Bright Poppy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Bright Poppy have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 Bright Poppy does not have units with air conditioning.

