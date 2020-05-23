185 Bright Poppy

Amenities

*** Located in the tranquil Portola Springs in Irvine! This well maintained detached home offers lots of light and a bright open floor plan. You will find a contemporary design family room and the open kitchen has beautiful counter and island. The backyard is adorned with luxurious landscaping. *** Upstairs 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and an office loft area offering plenty of space. The over-sized master suite has a large master bathroom, dual vanities, soaking tub, walk-in shower and a walk-in closet. *** And more!!! The garage is installed keyless entry pad. The solar panel on the roof will bring you a cool summer without burning a hole in your pocket. Designer finishes throughout includes 9' ceilings, recessed lighting, custom paint, and 6 Panel doors. *** This home is close to shopping centers and parks. Over 15 amenity-rich parks in Portola Springs offer endless recreation. Award-winning Irvine Unified schools including the new, state-of-the-art Portola High School. Breathtaking Loma Ridge frames the village landscape. This fantastic home is a must see. Don’t Wait!