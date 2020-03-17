18 Spoonbill

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! >> INSIDE THE LOOP – a stroller distance to the North Lake, Woodbridge Village. A rare find, 4 Bedrooms, 1 story!!! Newly painted exterior & interior, and beautifully redone landscape – both front and back yards, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Foyer opens into a large formal living room with a gorgeous fire place and vaulted ceilings. Beautiful finish-carpentry throughout complements the light colored walls for a clean & modern look. Recessed lighting throughout. The kitchen that opens up into a cozy family room. The centered atrium provides a high-end aesthetic, also allowing for design imagination. Woodbridge Village: One of the, if not THE most coveted community in IRVINE! 1,700 acres, 40 parks, 22 pools, two landmark lakes and swimming lagoons, two beach clubs (with boat docks), 24 tennis courts, as well as many other recreational amenities. Blue Ribbon school in walking distance.