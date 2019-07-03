All apartments in Irvine
18 Flatiron
18 Flatiron

18 Flatiron · No Longer Available
Location

18 Flatiron, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Locates in 24 hours Gated Community of the Groves at Orchard Hills. This house has 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths with main floor bedroom suite. The master bedroom, with spacious master bath, walk-in closets is on the 2nd floor. Every bedroom is suite with own bathroom. The loft on the 2nd floor gives you extra room for the family. The open kitchen is upgraded with Wolf Appliance Package in stainless steel, built-in refrigerator, custom pendant lighting, Caesar-stone counter-tops, glass/stone back splash and a large size walk-in pantry. Other upgrades include crown molding, wood shutters, and hardwood floors. SOLAR System, Whole House with Soften Water System, Reverse Osmosis Drinking System, 2-car direct access garage with professional built-in cabinetry and epoxy floor. The great room, formal dining and family ding all have access to loggia and backyard that have water fountains. The resort community amenities include pools, club house with built-in BBQ, Jacuzzi and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Flatiron have any available units?
18 Flatiron doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 18 Flatiron have?
Some of 18 Flatiron's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Flatiron currently offering any rent specials?
18 Flatiron is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Flatiron pet-friendly?
No, 18 Flatiron is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 18 Flatiron offer parking?
Yes, 18 Flatiron offers parking.
Does 18 Flatiron have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Flatiron does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Flatiron have a pool?
Yes, 18 Flatiron has a pool.
Does 18 Flatiron have accessible units?
No, 18 Flatiron does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Flatiron have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Flatiron does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Flatiron have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Flatiron does not have units with air conditioning.
