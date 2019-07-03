18 Flatiron

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Locates in 24 hours Gated Community of the Groves at Orchard Hills. This house has 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths with main floor bedroom suite. The master bedroom, with spacious master bath, walk-in closets is on the 2nd floor. Every bedroom is suite with own bathroom. The loft on the 2nd floor gives you extra room for the family. The open kitchen is upgraded with Wolf Appliance Package in stainless steel, built-in refrigerator, custom pendant lighting, Caesar-stone counter-tops, glass/stone back splash and a large size walk-in pantry. Other upgrades include crown molding, wood shutters, and hardwood floors. SOLAR System, Whole House with Soften Water System, Reverse Osmosis Drinking System, 2-car direct access garage with professional built-in cabinetry and epoxy floor. The great room, formal dining and family ding all have access to loggia and backyard that have water fountains. The resort community amenities include pools, club house with built-in BBQ, Jacuzzi and tennis courts.