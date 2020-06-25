All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:23 PM

173 Wild Lilac

173 Wild Lilac · No Longer Available
Location

173 Wild Lilac, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
This fabulous DETACHED 4 bedroom house with desirable FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM and FULL BATH. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. Wood flooring throughout main floor. The living room features cozy upgraded corner fireplace, french doors to the private patio, custom built in entertainment center. The chef's kitchen has an abundance of cabinetry, built-in refrigerator, double ovens, granite counters, full backsplash, a built-in desk and large central island and overlooks the dining room which boasts french doors leading to the private courtyard. The master suite features french doors to the expansive balcony, entertainment center, large walk-in closet, relaxing soaking tub and tiled shower with glass enclosure. All bedrooms are spacious. Convenient upstairs laundry room. Zero Maintenance pavered front and side yard. Walking distance to shopping plaza with ample choice of grocery stores, banks, fitness facilities, enjoy Woodbury’s RESORT STYLE living with 7 pools, spas, multiple parks/playgrounds, BBQ areas, sand volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, and a club house. Walk to open space Jeffrey trails and Woodbury Town Center. Close to Irvine Spectrum and the beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Wild Lilac have any available units?
173 Wild Lilac doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 173 Wild Lilac have?
Some of 173 Wild Lilac's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 Wild Lilac currently offering any rent specials?
173 Wild Lilac is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Wild Lilac pet-friendly?
No, 173 Wild Lilac is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 173 Wild Lilac offer parking?
No, 173 Wild Lilac does not offer parking.
Does 173 Wild Lilac have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 173 Wild Lilac offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Wild Lilac have a pool?
Yes, 173 Wild Lilac has a pool.
Does 173 Wild Lilac have accessible units?
No, 173 Wild Lilac does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Wild Lilac have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 173 Wild Lilac has units with dishwashers.
Does 173 Wild Lilac have units with air conditioning?
No, 173 Wild Lilac does not have units with air conditioning.
