173 Wild Lilac

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

This fabulous DETACHED 4 bedroom house with desirable FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM and FULL BATH. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. Wood flooring throughout main floor. The living room features cozy upgraded corner fireplace, french doors to the private patio, custom built in entertainment center. The chef's kitchen has an abundance of cabinetry, built-in refrigerator, double ovens, granite counters, full backsplash, a built-in desk and large central island and overlooks the dining room which boasts french doors leading to the private courtyard. The master suite features french doors to the expansive balcony, entertainment center, large walk-in closet, relaxing soaking tub and tiled shower with glass enclosure. All bedrooms are spacious. Convenient upstairs laundry room. Zero Maintenance pavered front and side yard. Walking distance to shopping plaza with ample choice of grocery stores, banks, fitness facilities, enjoy Woodbury’s RESORT STYLE living with 7 pools, spas, multiple parks/playgrounds, BBQ areas, sand volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, and a club house. Walk to open space Jeffrey trails and Woodbury Town Center. Close to Irvine Spectrum and the beaches!