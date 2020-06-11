1716 Timberwood

Amenities
Location, Location, Location, The condo is located walking distance to schools. It features a dramatic open floor plan. Light-filled rooms with maple wood even makes brighter home. Tile entrance from the garage, Downstairs living room tiled floor, fireplace and warm color paint, The sunny & bright kitchen offers upgraded maple cabinetry with white counters adjoined to the dining area & comfortable family room. The Living room area is accented by a dramatic high ceiling & beautiful tile floors, Maple wood floors accent the family room, kitchen, & dining room areas. And Plantation shutters & ceiling fans add style & elegance to this home. The spacious Master suite offers custom built in storage cabinet and it's own private bath. The secondary master bedroom features it's own full bath & custom built in closet storage. Laundry located in bedroom floor. Bedroom area carpet will be replaced by the laminated wood. Direct access from spacious two car garage.