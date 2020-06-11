1716 Timberwood

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location, The condo is located walking distance to schools. It features a dramatic open floor plan. Light-filled rooms with maple wood even makes brighter home. Tile entrance from the garage, Downstairs living room tiled floor, fireplace and warm color paint, The sunny & bright kitchen offers upgraded maple cabinetry with white counters adjoined to the dining area & comfortable family room. The Living room area is accented by a dramatic high ceiling & beautiful tile floors, Maple wood floors accent the family room, kitchen, & dining room areas. And Plantation shutters & ceiling fans add style & elegance to this home. The spacious Master suite offers custom built in storage cabinet and it's own private bath. The secondary master bedroom features it's own full bath & custom built in closet storage. Laundry located in bedroom floor. Bedroom area carpet will be replaced by the laminated wood. Direct access from spacious two car garage.