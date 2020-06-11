All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 22 2019 at 9:54 AM

1716 Timberwood

1716 Timberwood · No Longer Available
Location

1716 Timberwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location, The condo is located walking distance to schools. It features a dramatic open floor plan. Light-filled rooms with maple wood even makes brighter home. Tile entrance from the garage, Downstairs living room tiled floor, fireplace and warm color paint, The sunny & bright kitchen offers upgraded maple cabinetry with white counters adjoined to the dining area & comfortable family room. The Living room area is accented by a dramatic high ceiling & beautiful tile floors, Maple wood floors accent the family room, kitchen, & dining room areas. And Plantation shutters & ceiling fans add style & elegance to this home. The spacious Master suite offers custom built in storage cabinet and it's own private bath. The secondary master bedroom features it's own full bath & custom built in closet storage. Laundry located in bedroom floor. Bedroom area carpet will be replaced by the laminated wood. Direct access from spacious two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Timberwood have any available units?
1716 Timberwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1716 Timberwood have?
Some of 1716 Timberwood's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Timberwood currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Timberwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Timberwood pet-friendly?
No, 1716 Timberwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1716 Timberwood offer parking?
Yes, 1716 Timberwood offers parking.
Does 1716 Timberwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Timberwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Timberwood have a pool?
No, 1716 Timberwood does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Timberwood have accessible units?
No, 1716 Timberwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Timberwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 Timberwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 Timberwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 Timberwood does not have units with air conditioning.
