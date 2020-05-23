17 Sanderling

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

This is a Deerfield Patio Home, Aspen Model. This two story home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a separate family room.

The home is remodeled and updated throughout. Many of the features included are new plantation shutters throughout the house, new flooring downstairs and new carpeting upstairs, brand new kitchen cabinets and appliances, new quartz counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, brand new vanities and fixtures in all bathrooms, built-in organizer in the master bedroom closet, brand new energy efficient LED lighting through out the house, newer composition tile roof, and new paint inside and out. The home is at the end of a cul-de-sac with a full driveway. It has very dramatic vaulted ceilings downstairs and all the bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. The location is very close to a private park, pool, spa, and both elementary and middle schools. Venado Middle School and Deerfield Elementary are both national award winning schools. This will be like living in a new home in central Irvine. The landlord will consider a pet with an additional $100 per month rent.