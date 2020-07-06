All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 17 Greenmoor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
17 Greenmoor
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:03 AM

17 Greenmoor

17 Greenmoor · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

17 Greenmoor, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Centrally located Woodbridge Laurels Condo. Beautiful, light and bright home with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths plus loft or office. Ensuite Master bedroom located downstair. Additional bedroom, full bathroom and office/loft located upstairs. Vaulted ceilings in living & dining areas. Updated kitchen with new Stainless Steel refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Inside laundry with washer/dryer included. Freshly painted and new carpets throughout. Gated patio entrance - Includes one car garage space and open parking. IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. Walk to award winning schools, lake, pools and shopping.
Enjoy all Woodbridge has to offer: 21 pools, 2 lakes and lagoons, 2 tennis centers, parks, sports courts, hiking, bike trails and so much more. Close to UCI, IVC, shopping, freeways and airport! Contact Carol 949.677.8222 for more info or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Greenmoor have any available units?
17 Greenmoor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 17 Greenmoor have?
Some of 17 Greenmoor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Greenmoor currently offering any rent specials?
17 Greenmoor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Greenmoor pet-friendly?
No, 17 Greenmoor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 17 Greenmoor offer parking?
Yes, 17 Greenmoor offers parking.
Does 17 Greenmoor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Greenmoor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Greenmoor have a pool?
Yes, 17 Greenmoor has a pool.
Does 17 Greenmoor have accessible units?
No, 17 Greenmoor does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Greenmoor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Greenmoor has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Greenmoor have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Greenmoor does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology