17 Greenmoor

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Centrally located Woodbridge Laurels Condo. Beautiful, light and bright home with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths plus loft or office. Ensuite Master bedroom located downstair. Additional bedroom, full bathroom and office/loft located upstairs. Vaulted ceilings in living & dining areas. Updated kitchen with new Stainless Steel refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Inside laundry with washer/dryer included. Freshly painted and new carpets throughout. Gated patio entrance - Includes one car garage space and open parking. IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. Walk to award winning schools, lake, pools and shopping.

Enjoy all Woodbridge has to offer: 21 pools, 2 lakes and lagoons, 2 tennis centers, parks, sports courts, hiking, bike trails and so much more. Close to UCI, IVC, shopping, freeways and airport! Contact Carol 949.677.8222 for more info or to schedule a showing.