Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

17 Del Carlo

17 Del Carlo · No Longer Available
Location

17 Del Carlo, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to 17 Del Carlo, a 3 bedroom/3 bath home on a private cul-de-sac in the Positano community. Located in the center of Westpark, this lovely home welcomes you with natural sunlight and plantation shutters for privacy. The beautifully remodeled kitchen boasts quartz counter tops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances, a dream kitchen for those who love to cook. Pull up the bar stools or dine together in the dining nook. Slider opens to an open garden space, with plenty of room for relaxing and expanding the living space outdoors. Wonderful 3 bedroom layout: once bedroom conveniently located down stairs next to full bathroom. Upstairs hosts two bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom and additional storage cabinets. The master has double sinks and private toilet room and junior master has one sink. Freshly painted throughout and new carpet (up stairs and in bedrooms), this home is clean and ready for immediate move in. Washer and dryer located in the 2 car direct access garage. Plaza Vista Elementary, less than .2 miles away, with convenient access gate at the end of cul-de-sac. Highly rated Woodbridge High less than one mile. Also nearby community amenities: pools, spa, tennis. Near several parks, shopping, restaurants and access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Del Carlo have any available units?
17 Del Carlo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 17 Del Carlo have?
Some of 17 Del Carlo's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Del Carlo currently offering any rent specials?
17 Del Carlo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Del Carlo pet-friendly?
No, 17 Del Carlo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 17 Del Carlo offer parking?
Yes, 17 Del Carlo offers parking.
Does 17 Del Carlo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Del Carlo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Del Carlo have a pool?
Yes, 17 Del Carlo has a pool.
Does 17 Del Carlo have accessible units?
No, 17 Del Carlo does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Del Carlo have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Del Carlo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Del Carlo have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Del Carlo does not have units with air conditioning.

