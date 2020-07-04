Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Welcome to 17 Del Carlo, a 3 bedroom/3 bath home on a private cul-de-sac in the Positano community. Located in the center of Westpark, this lovely home welcomes you with natural sunlight and plantation shutters for privacy. The beautifully remodeled kitchen boasts quartz counter tops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances, a dream kitchen for those who love to cook. Pull up the bar stools or dine together in the dining nook. Slider opens to an open garden space, with plenty of room for relaxing and expanding the living space outdoors. Wonderful 3 bedroom layout: once bedroom conveniently located down stairs next to full bathroom. Upstairs hosts two bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom and additional storage cabinets. The master has double sinks and private toilet room and junior master has one sink. Freshly painted throughout and new carpet (up stairs and in bedrooms), this home is clean and ready for immediate move in. Washer and dryer located in the 2 car direct access garage. Plaza Vista Elementary, less than .2 miles away, with convenient access gate at the end of cul-de-sac. Highly rated Woodbridge High less than one mile. Also nearby community amenities: pools, spa, tennis. Near several parks, shopping, restaurants and access to freeways.