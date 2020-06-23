All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:19 PM

166 Outwest

166 Outwest · No Longer Available
Location

166 Outwest, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to 166 Outwest and Enjoy this Sweet Southern California Lifestyle Home in Portola Springs, Irvine. Our Lovely “Indigo” Residence 2 Home built in 2017 by California Pacific Homes is situated directly between Village Square Park & Greenfield Park with beautiful hillside views. This quiet 1,542 Sq. Ft. residence features 3BD, 3BA and a Spacious Private Patio. This open floor plan home furnishes Premier Designer-Inspired interior with Upgraded Carpeting, Waterproof Flooring, Spectacular Colored Interior Paint, Custom Fitted Window Treatments, and Recessed Lighting. In kitchen Caesarstone Countertops and ALL Bosch Stainless Steel Appliances are designed with the Chef-inspired Gourmet Style. This Portola Springs Home is located in a quiet Irvine Community with World-Class Amenities — Award-winning Irvine Unified School District and Irvine Spectrum Center, Full Court Basketball, Jr. Olympic Pool, and Tennis Courts within the 19 Parks, close-by Woodbury Shopping Center and Fast Freeways access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Outwest have any available units?
166 Outwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 166 Outwest have?
Some of 166 Outwest's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Outwest currently offering any rent specials?
166 Outwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Outwest pet-friendly?
No, 166 Outwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 166 Outwest offer parking?
Yes, 166 Outwest offers parking.
Does 166 Outwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 Outwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Outwest have a pool?
Yes, 166 Outwest has a pool.
Does 166 Outwest have accessible units?
No, 166 Outwest does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Outwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 Outwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 166 Outwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 166 Outwest does not have units with air conditioning.

