Welcome to 166 Outwest and Enjoy this Sweet Southern California Lifestyle Home in Portola Springs, Irvine. Our Lovely “Indigo” Residence 2 Home built in 2017 by California Pacific Homes is situated directly between Village Square Park & Greenfield Park with beautiful hillside views. This quiet 1,542 Sq. Ft. residence features 3BD, 3BA and a Spacious Private Patio. This open floor plan home furnishes Premier Designer-Inspired interior with Upgraded Carpeting, Waterproof Flooring, Spectacular Colored Interior Paint, Custom Fitted Window Treatments, and Recessed Lighting. In kitchen Caesarstone Countertops and ALL Bosch Stainless Steel Appliances are designed with the Chef-inspired Gourmet Style. This Portola Springs Home is located in a quiet Irvine Community with World-Class Amenities — Award-winning Irvine Unified School District and Irvine Spectrum Center, Full Court Basketball, Jr. Olympic Pool, and Tennis Courts within the 19 Parks, close-by Woodbury Shopping Center and Fast Freeways access.