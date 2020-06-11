All apartments in Irvine
165 Rhapsody
165 Rhapsody

165 Rhapsody · No Longer Available
Location

165 Rhapsody, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Located in very desirable Woodbury community, this Detached home has big side yard, great room with fireplace, dining room and remodeled kitchen with island. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath has double sinks, tub and shower. Two secondary bedrooms with Jack and jill bath. Woodbury community amenities include parks, pools, tot lots, barbecue and picnic area, sport courts, etc. Close to award-winning Irvine schools, Woodbury town center, Spectrum Center and easy access to freeway I-5 and toll 133. No pet allowed. Refrigerator is included. This home is a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Rhapsody have any available units?
165 Rhapsody doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 165 Rhapsody have?
Some of 165 Rhapsody's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Rhapsody currently offering any rent specials?
165 Rhapsody is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Rhapsody pet-friendly?
No, 165 Rhapsody is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 165 Rhapsody offer parking?
Yes, 165 Rhapsody offers parking.
Does 165 Rhapsody have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Rhapsody does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Rhapsody have a pool?
Yes, 165 Rhapsody has a pool.
Does 165 Rhapsody have accessible units?
No, 165 Rhapsody does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Rhapsody have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Rhapsody does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Rhapsody have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Rhapsody does not have units with air conditioning.

