165 Rhapsody

Located in very desirable Woodbury community, this Detached home has big side yard, great room with fireplace, dining room and remodeled kitchen with island. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath has double sinks, tub and shower. Two secondary bedrooms with Jack and jill bath. Woodbury community amenities include parks, pools, tot lots, barbecue and picnic area, sport courts, etc. Close to award-winning Irvine schools, Woodbury town center, Spectrum Center and easy access to freeway I-5 and toll 133. No pet allowed. Refrigerator is included. This home is a must see!!