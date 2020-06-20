16150 Sand Canyon Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking internet access

Candlewood Suites Irvine Spectrum - Property Id: 281260



The perfect temporary home awaits you at the Candlewood Suites Hotel in Irvine. All of the amenities of home plus free housekeeping and all utilities. Fully equipped kitchens in all rooms with full-size appliances and everything you need to cook provided. Free laundry facilities, free wifi, free parking and you can pay weekly for your stay. Pet friendly too.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281260

Property Id 281260



(RLNE5784257)