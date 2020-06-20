All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 16150 Sand Canyon Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
16150 Sand Canyon Ave.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

16150 Sand Canyon Ave.

16150 Sand Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16150 Sand Canyon Avenue, Irvine, CA 92618
Irvine Medical and Science Complex

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Candlewood Suites Irvine Spectrum - Property Id: 281260

The perfect temporary home awaits you at the Candlewood Suites Hotel in Irvine. All of the amenities of home plus free housekeeping and all utilities. Fully equipped kitchens in all rooms with full-size appliances and everything you need to cook provided. Free laundry facilities, free wifi, free parking and you can pay weekly for your stay. Pet friendly too.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281260
Property Id 281260

(RLNE5784257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16150 Sand Canyon Ave. have any available units?
16150 Sand Canyon Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 16150 Sand Canyon Ave. have?
Some of 16150 Sand Canyon Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16150 Sand Canyon Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
16150 Sand Canyon Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16150 Sand Canyon Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16150 Sand Canyon Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 16150 Sand Canyon Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 16150 Sand Canyon Ave. does offer parking.
Does 16150 Sand Canyon Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16150 Sand Canyon Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16150 Sand Canyon Ave. have a pool?
No, 16150 Sand Canyon Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 16150 Sand Canyon Ave. have accessible units?
No, 16150 Sand Canyon Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 16150 Sand Canyon Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16150 Sand Canyon Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 16150 Sand Canyon Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16150 Sand Canyon Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology