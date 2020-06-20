16150 Sand Canyon Ave.

Amenities
Candlewood Suites Irvine Spectrum - Property Id: 281260
The perfect temporary home awaits you at the Candlewood Suites Hotel in Irvine. All of the amenities of home plus free housekeeping and all utilities. Fully equipped kitchens in all rooms with full-size appliances and everything you need to cook provided. Free laundry facilities, free wifi, free parking and you can pay weekly for your stay. Pet friendly too.
