Last updated March 25 2020 at 9:07 AM

161 Linda Vista

161 Linda Vista · No Longer Available
Location

161 Linda Vista, Irvine, CA 92618

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
new construction
BRAND NEW 4 Bed + Loft and 3 Full Bath in Irvine Pacific's Barcelona, a gated community. This home is the largest floor plan in the only single family residences in the Irvine Spectrum. California Great Room highlighted by an upgraded modern accent wall and open floor plan with 10 ft ceilings and Panoramic floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors with remote controlled shades that open to a fully landscaped backyard with indoor/outdoor tile. Gourmet kitchen with 6 Burner Commercial style Stovetop, Kitchenaid refrigerator with French Doors, Walk-In Pantry and expansive center island. Smart Home features include Wifi controlled Lutron Home Lighting Automation System and Thermostat. Brand New Washer and Dryer included. Access to the private resort style pool with spa and BBQ. Located within the Award Winning Irvine School District including University High School. Just minutes from the Irvine Spectrum and walking distance to The Los Olivos Marketplace with Whole Foods Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Linda Vista have any available units?
161 Linda Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 161 Linda Vista have?
Some of 161 Linda Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Linda Vista currently offering any rent specials?
161 Linda Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Linda Vista pet-friendly?
No, 161 Linda Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 161 Linda Vista offer parking?
No, 161 Linda Vista does not offer parking.
Does 161 Linda Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 Linda Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Linda Vista have a pool?
Yes, 161 Linda Vista has a pool.
Does 161 Linda Vista have accessible units?
No, 161 Linda Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Linda Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 Linda Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Linda Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 Linda Vista does not have units with air conditioning.

