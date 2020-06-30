161 Linda Vista

Amenities

BRAND NEW 4 Bed + Loft and 3 Full Bath in Irvine Pacific's Barcelona, a gated community. This home is the largest floor plan in the only single family residences in the Irvine Spectrum. California Great Room highlighted by an upgraded modern accent wall and open floor plan with 10 ft ceilings and Panoramic floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors with remote controlled shades that open to a fully landscaped backyard with indoor/outdoor tile. Gourmet kitchen with 6 Burner Commercial style Stovetop, Kitchenaid refrigerator with French Doors, Walk-In Pantry and expansive center island. Smart Home features include Wifi controlled Lutron Home Lighting Automation System and Thermostat. Brand New Washer and Dryer included. Access to the private resort style pool with spa and BBQ. Located within the Award Winning Irvine School District including University High School. Just minutes from the Irvine Spectrum and walking distance to The Los Olivos Marketplace with Whole Foods Market.