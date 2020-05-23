160 Falcon Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Welcome to the Village of Irvine! Find yourself absorbed into this stunning Single Family Residence Home! Offering to you a magnificent 4 BED & 3.5 BATH detached home located in the NEWEST Elite Community of Portola Springs, it is designed with over $90,000 and only of the finest upgrades! Featuring FULL-HOUSE ventilation, brand new Bosch Kitchen Appliances, and beautiful wood flooring all throughout downstairs level, and upstairs with upgraded carpet! You are introduced with ample amount of natural lighting by the clear glass panel entry door and high ceilings, along with 1 BED + 1 FULL BATH downstairs. Kitchen features Della Terra Quartz counter tops, island in Victoria that compliments the full tile splash, met with the 3 BI-FOLDING doors in lieu of the Living Room that will lead you to a spacious Outdoor Patio! Master Bath features Della Terra Quartz counter tops, vanity with tile details, and vista paint in Starlight of the interior walls. Upstairs laundry room, direct access to the 2 Car Epoxy Finished Garage, with a built in Electrical Vehicle Charging Station! Enjoy the views of Portola Springs from some of the upstairs bedroom windows! Accessible to your family, the Portola Springs Community Amenities, such as: Community Centers, Pools, Parks, Playgrounds, Basket Ball Courts, Tennis Courts, Picnic Areas, Hiking & Walking Trails. Tenants are to verify property details. Background and Credit Check total: $38.00