Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:57 AM

160 Falcon Ridge

160 Falcon Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

160 Falcon Ridge, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to the Village of Irvine! Find yourself absorbed into this stunning Single Family Residence Home! Offering to you a magnificent 4 BED & 3.5 BATH detached home located in the NEWEST Elite Community of Portola Springs, it is designed with over $90,000 and only of the finest upgrades! Featuring FULL-HOUSE ventilation, brand new Bosch Kitchen Appliances, and beautiful wood flooring all throughout downstairs level, and upstairs with upgraded carpet! You are introduced with ample amount of natural lighting by the clear glass panel entry door and high ceilings, along with 1 BED + 1 FULL BATH downstairs. Kitchen features Della Terra Quartz counter tops, island in Victoria that compliments the full tile splash, met with the 3 BI-FOLDING doors in lieu of the Living Room that will lead you to a spacious Outdoor Patio! Master Bath features Della Terra Quartz counter tops, vanity with tile details, and vista paint in Starlight of the interior walls. Upstairs laundry room, direct access to the 2 Car Epoxy Finished Garage, with a built in Electrical Vehicle Charging Station! Enjoy the views of Portola Springs from some of the upstairs bedroom windows! Accessible to your family, the Portola Springs Community Amenities, such as: Community Centers, Pools, Parks, Playgrounds, Basket Ball Courts, Tennis Courts, Picnic Areas, Hiking & Walking Trails. Tenants are to verify property details. Background and Credit Check total: $38.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Falcon Ridge have any available units?
160 Falcon Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 160 Falcon Ridge have?
Some of 160 Falcon Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Falcon Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
160 Falcon Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Falcon Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 160 Falcon Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 160 Falcon Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 160 Falcon Ridge offers parking.
Does 160 Falcon Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Falcon Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Falcon Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 160 Falcon Ridge has a pool.
Does 160 Falcon Ridge have accessible units?
No, 160 Falcon Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Falcon Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Falcon Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Falcon Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Falcon Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
