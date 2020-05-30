16 Sequoia Tree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, Light & Bright turn key convenient, detached single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home at University Park features essential upgrades. New energy-efficient windows, New front door, New garage door, pavement and designed cement work with a New gate. Renovated kitchen including cabinets, countertops, faucet, garbage disposal and recessed lights. Fully upgraded bathrooms with New beautiful constructed standing shower with glass doors, vanity, mirror, faucet, countertops and cabinet doors and fan. Removed popcorn ceilings and installation of 14 recessed lights, skylight. Interior , Exterior New paint throughout. New wood flooring. New sprinkler system.