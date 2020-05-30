All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:13 AM

16 Sequoia Tree Lane

16 Sequoia Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16 Sequoia Tree Lane, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, Light & Bright turn key convenient, detached single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home at University Park features essential upgrades. New energy-efficient windows, New front door, New garage door, pavement and designed cement work with a New gate. Renovated kitchen including cabinets, countertops, faucet, garbage disposal and recessed lights. Fully upgraded bathrooms with New beautiful constructed standing shower with glass doors, vanity, mirror, faucet, countertops and cabinet doors and fan. Removed popcorn ceilings and installation of 14 recessed lights, skylight. Interior , Exterior New paint throughout. New wood flooring. New sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Sequoia Tree Lane have any available units?
16 Sequoia Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 16 Sequoia Tree Lane have?
Some of 16 Sequoia Tree Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Sequoia Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16 Sequoia Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Sequoia Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16 Sequoia Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 16 Sequoia Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16 Sequoia Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 16 Sequoia Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Sequoia Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Sequoia Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 16 Sequoia Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16 Sequoia Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 16 Sequoia Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Sequoia Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Sequoia Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Sequoia Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Sequoia Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
