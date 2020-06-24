All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 16 Preston.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
16 Preston
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 PM

16 Preston

16 Preston · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16 Preston, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath and 1 loft Single Family House situated in the heart of Irvine. Convenient to 5, 405, 73, 241, 55 and 133. Close to John Wayne Airport, UCI, All the major Companies in Irvine. Well maintained home inside and out will suit to any family that looking for good school, peaceful life and varieties of activities in one of the safest city in US. Newly upgraded kitchen, Stainless steel appliance, 3 car garage, just name a few. You need to see to appreciate it. House will be available for rent around end of April 2020. Renter's recommendation available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Preston have any available units?
16 Preston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 16 Preston currently offering any rent specials?
16 Preston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Preston pet-friendly?
No, 16 Preston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 16 Preston offer parking?
Yes, 16 Preston offers parking.
Does 16 Preston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Preston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Preston have a pool?
No, 16 Preston does not have a pool.
Does 16 Preston have accessible units?
No, 16 Preston does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Preston have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Preston does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Preston have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Preston does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology