16 Preston

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath and 1 loft Single Family House situated in the heart of Irvine. Convenient to 5, 405, 73, 241, 55 and 133. Close to John Wayne Airport, UCI, All the major Companies in Irvine. Well maintained home inside and out will suit to any family that looking for good school, peaceful life and varieties of activities in one of the safest city in US. Newly upgraded kitchen, Stainless steel appliance, 3 car garage, just name a few. You need to see to appreciate it. House will be available for rent around end of April 2020. Renter's recommendation available upon request.