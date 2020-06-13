Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court carport parking pool tennis court

Must See!! Updated interior. Includes refrigerator and fully size washer and dryer. 2 Bed, 1.5 bath townhouse in Woodbridge.located in front of the sprawling Greenbelt & Tree-Lined Walkway. Living/dinning room with wood-like flooring,newer carpeting. Granite counter tops, newer wood cabinet in the Kitchen. Indoor laundry. Upstairs master bedroom with walk-in closet and second good size bedroom. INCLUDES newer refrigerator and full size washer and dryer. Private fenced patio with the storage leads to reserved, 2 covered carports. Steps to HOA tennis courts, basketball courts, pool and park. Walking distance to top school. quiet interior location.