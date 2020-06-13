All apartments in Irvine
16 Fox

16 Fox Holw · No Longer Available
Location

16 Fox Holw, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
Must See!! Updated interior. Includes refrigerator and fully size washer and dryer. 2 Bed, 1.5 bath townhouse in Woodbridge.located in front of the sprawling Greenbelt & Tree-Lined Walkway. Living/dinning room with wood-like flooring,newer carpeting. Granite counter tops, newer wood cabinet in the Kitchen. Indoor laundry. Upstairs master bedroom with walk-in closet and second good size bedroom. INCLUDES newer refrigerator and full size washer and dryer. Private fenced patio with the storage leads to reserved, 2 covered carports. Steps to HOA tennis courts, basketball courts, pool and park. Walking distance to top school. quiet interior location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Fox have any available units?
16 Fox doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 16 Fox have?
Some of 16 Fox's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Fox currently offering any rent specials?
16 Fox is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Fox pet-friendly?
No, 16 Fox is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 16 Fox offer parking?
Yes, 16 Fox offers parking.
Does 16 Fox have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Fox offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Fox have a pool?
Yes, 16 Fox has a pool.
Does 16 Fox have accessible units?
No, 16 Fox does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Fox have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Fox does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Fox have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Fox does not have units with air conditioning.
