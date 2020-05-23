All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

16 Duet

16 Duet · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

16 Duet, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful fully detached home in sought after Quail Hill. This home has 3 full bedrooms PLUS a den and 2 private garage with direct access to the house. Hardwood and tile floor throughout main level, Gorgeous kitchen offers plenty of sunlight, designer paint throughout, Large back yard with patio enhanced by super quiet private location perfect for entertaining or kids play. It is close to community parks, fitness center, 3 pools, tennis court and more. Easy access to 405 and 133 freeway. Enjoy Quail Hill’s resort style living PLUS BEST SCHOOLS in Irvine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Duet have any available units?
16 Duet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 16 Duet have?
Some of 16 Duet's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Duet currently offering any rent specials?
16 Duet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Duet pet-friendly?
No, 16 Duet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 16 Duet offer parking?
Yes, 16 Duet offers parking.
Does 16 Duet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Duet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Duet have a pool?
Yes, 16 Duet has a pool.
Does 16 Duet have accessible units?
No, 16 Duet does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Duet have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Duet does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Duet have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Duet does not have units with air conditioning.
