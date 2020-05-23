Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful fully detached home in sought after Quail Hill. This home has 3 full bedrooms PLUS a den and 2 private garage with direct access to the house. Hardwood and tile floor throughout main level, Gorgeous kitchen offers plenty of sunlight, designer paint throughout, Large back yard with patio enhanced by super quiet private location perfect for entertaining or kids play. It is close to community parks, fitness center, 3 pools, tennis court and more. Easy access to 405 and 133 freeway. Enjoy Quail Hill’s resort style living PLUS BEST SCHOOLS in Irvine.