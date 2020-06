16 BRISTLECONE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

NEW INSIDE/OUTSIDE REMODELING INCLUDING NEW FRESH TWO-TONE PAINT IN & OUT, NEW WOOD FLOORS & BASEBOARDS UPSTAIRS THROUGHOUT AS WELL AS LIVING & DINING ROOM DOWNSTAIRS, NEW KITCHEN W/ NEW COUNTER TOPS, NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES & SINK, ALL CABINETS REFINISHED W/ WHITE COLOR, NEW LANDSCAPING W/ BEAUTIFUL PAVERS & PLANTS***BEAUTIFUL SINGLE HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY IN NORTHWOOD POINTE***WALKING DISTANCE TO TOP-RANKING ELEMENTARY & HIGH SCHOOL***MOST POPULAR FLOOR PLAN W/ VERY OPEN & BRIGHT INSIDE***HOME FEATURES 3 BED+LARGE LOFT+2.5 BATH+2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE W/2,135 SF OF LIVING SPACE WHICH FEELS MUCH BIGGER***DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY***HIGH VAULTED CEILING IN LIVING ROOM***GOURMET KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL WHITE WOOD CABINETS, QUARTZ COUNTER TOP, BIG CENTER ISLAND W/BREAKFAST NOOK, NEW APPLIANCES***PLANTATION SHUTTERS WINDOW COVERINGS DOWNSTAIRS***PRIVATE YARDS W/NEW PAVER FLOOR***MUST SEE**