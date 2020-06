Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in the lovely Westpark Community in Irvine. Home has neutral carpet, tile and paint. Two upstairs bathrooms, one downstairs. It looks fabulous and move-in ready!! Great 3 bedroom plus bonus room with gourmet kitchen, tile flooring, designer paint, inside laundry, 2 car attached garage plus nice private yard. Close to shops, restaurants, and schools.