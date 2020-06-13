159 Mongoose

Amenities
Never Lived-in Home in Beacon Park - Primrose by D.R. Horton! Extremely close proximity to Beacon Park School
and community resort-style amenities. Open floor plan with a private patio. State of the art upgrades will all new stainless steel
appliances including refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, designer backsplash and countertops. Wood flooring throughout living, dining, kitchen and hallways -- Upgraded plush carpet in bedrooms and stairs. One bedroom downstairs and two bedrooms with full bathrooms down stairs. 2 car garage and plenty of street parking around the community. Enjoy access to award winning schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment.