Irvine, CA
159 Mongoose
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

159 Mongoose

159 Mongoose · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

159 Mongoose, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Never Lived-in Home in Beacon Park - Primrose by D.R. Horton! Extremely close proximity to Beacon Park School
and community resort-style amenities. Open floor plan with a private patio. State of the art upgrades will all new stainless steel
appliances including refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, designer backsplash and countertops. Wood flooring throughout living, dining, kitchen and hallways -- Upgraded plush carpet in bedrooms and stairs. One bedroom downstairs and two bedrooms with full bathrooms down stairs. 2 car garage and plenty of street parking around the community. Enjoy access to award winning schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Mongoose have any available units?
159 Mongoose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 159 Mongoose have?
Some of 159 Mongoose's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Mongoose currently offering any rent specials?
159 Mongoose isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Mongoose pet-friendly?
No, 159 Mongoose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 159 Mongoose offer parking?
Yes, 159 Mongoose does offer parking.
Does 159 Mongoose have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 159 Mongoose offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Mongoose have a pool?
No, 159 Mongoose does not have a pool.
Does 159 Mongoose have accessible units?
No, 159 Mongoose does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Mongoose have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 Mongoose does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 Mongoose have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 Mongoose does not have units with air conditioning.
