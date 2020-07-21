Amenities

Brand new 4 bedroom 4 full bathroom plus large loft detached home in new community Cadence Park Irvine. Brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer equipped. First floor one bedroom and one FULL bathroom. Spacious kitchen with easy to care quartz counter top. Walk to private side yard which is professionally landscaped. The whole house is powered with solar panels, preinstalled smart features such as smart lock, Wi-Fi controlled thermostat, in-wall dimmers. Walk to state of art new Candence K-8 school. Enjoy unparalleled Great Park neighborhood amenities such as but not limited to: all recreation parks, sport courts, pools etc. Convenient access to Freeways, world class shopping and dinning at Irvine spectrum is few minutes away.