All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 157 Scale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
157 Scale
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:02 AM

157 Scale

157 Scale · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

157 Scale, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
Brand new 4 bedroom 4 full bathroom plus large loft detached home in new community Cadence Park Irvine. Brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer equipped. First floor one bedroom and one FULL bathroom. Spacious kitchen with easy to care quartz counter top. Walk to private side yard which is professionally landscaped. The whole house is powered with solar panels, preinstalled smart features such as smart lock, Wi-Fi controlled thermostat, in-wall dimmers. Walk to state of art new Candence K-8 school. Enjoy unparalleled Great Park neighborhood amenities such as but not limited to: all recreation parks, sport courts, pools etc. Convenient access to Freeways, world class shopping and dinning at Irvine spectrum is few minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Scale have any available units?
157 Scale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 157 Scale have?
Some of 157 Scale's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Scale currently offering any rent specials?
157 Scale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Scale pet-friendly?
No, 157 Scale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 157 Scale offer parking?
Yes, 157 Scale offers parking.
Does 157 Scale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 157 Scale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Scale have a pool?
Yes, 157 Scale has a pool.
Does 157 Scale have accessible units?
No, 157 Scale does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Scale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Scale has units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Scale have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Scale does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology