Irvine, CA
156 Scale
156 Scale

156 Scale · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

156 Scale, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
One Bedroom one bathroom is downstairs. 2bedroom and 2 bathrooms on the second floor.
The park of the covered patio is at the same level as the large living room. All quartz stone countertops. kitchen island, the nice color upgraded wood floor. very close to the great K-8th grade school. Everything’s Included® program, which offers a high level of upgraded appointments as standards such as GE Monogram stainless-steel appliances with built-in GE Monogram refrigerator, cabinetry with soft-close doors, quartz countertops. Energy-efficient solar panels and tankless water heater also included located within walking distance to Cadence Park School (K-8), which is part of the award-winning Irvine Unified School District. wonderful amenities that Great Park Neighborhoods has to offer such as pools, playgrounds, BBQs, clubhouses, biking trail, hiking, walking trail, parks, and pools & spa. Wired Alexa. Solar panel included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Scale have any available units?
156 Scale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 156 Scale have?
Some of 156 Scale's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Scale currently offering any rent specials?
156 Scale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Scale pet-friendly?
No, 156 Scale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 156 Scale offer parking?
Yes, 156 Scale offers parking.
Does 156 Scale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Scale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Scale have a pool?
Yes, 156 Scale has a pool.
Does 156 Scale have accessible units?
No, 156 Scale does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Scale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 Scale has units with dishwashers.
Does 156 Scale have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 Scale does not have units with air conditioning.

