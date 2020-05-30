Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

One Bedroom one bathroom is downstairs. 2bedroom and 2 bathrooms on the second floor.

The park of the covered patio is at the same level as the large living room. All quartz stone countertops. kitchen island, the nice color upgraded wood floor. very close to the great K-8th grade school. Everything’s Included® program, which offers a high level of upgraded appointments as standards such as GE Monogram stainless-steel appliances with built-in GE Monogram refrigerator, cabinetry with soft-close doors, quartz countertops. Energy-efficient solar panels and tankless water heater also included located within walking distance to Cadence Park School (K-8), which is part of the award-winning Irvine Unified School District. wonderful amenities that Great Park Neighborhoods has to offer such as pools, playgrounds, BBQs, clubhouses, biking trail, hiking, walking trail, parks, and pools & spa. Wired Alexa. Solar panel included.