154 Linda Vista

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Brand New 4B3B luxury Single family detached home located in premium gated community Barcelona at Irvine Spectrum.

Beautiful open floor plan with 1 bedroom 1 full bath downstairs. Natural sunlight throughout the house all day. Open kitchen with

upgraded island and kitchen backslash. Recessed light throughout the house. Open living room lead to the backyard. Upstairs, 2

secondary bedrooms sharing one spacious bathroom with dual sinks. Huge Master bedroom with walk-in closet and nice

bathroom with soaking tube. 24 hr gated. Short walking distances to Los Olivo shopping center and Irvine Spectrum. Minutes

from I-405 & I-133 &I-5. Closed to Laguna Beach. A must see home!