All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 154 Linda Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
154 Linda Vista
Last updated March 23 2020 at 1:24 AM

154 Linda Vista

154 Linda Vista · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

154 Linda Vista, Irvine, CA 92618

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brand New 4B3B luxury Single family detached home located in premium gated community Barcelona at Irvine Spectrum.
Beautiful open floor plan with 1 bedroom 1 full bath downstairs. Natural sunlight throughout the house all day. Open kitchen with
upgraded island and kitchen backslash. Recessed light throughout the house. Open living room lead to the backyard. Upstairs, 2
secondary bedrooms sharing one spacious bathroom with dual sinks. Huge Master bedroom with walk-in closet and nice
bathroom with soaking tube. 24 hr gated. Short walking distances to Los Olivo shopping center and Irvine Spectrum. Minutes
from I-405 & I-133 &I-5. Closed to Laguna Beach. A must see home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Linda Vista have any available units?
154 Linda Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 154 Linda Vista have?
Some of 154 Linda Vista's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Linda Vista currently offering any rent specials?
154 Linda Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Linda Vista pet-friendly?
No, 154 Linda Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 154 Linda Vista offer parking?
No, 154 Linda Vista does not offer parking.
Does 154 Linda Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 Linda Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Linda Vista have a pool?
No, 154 Linda Vista does not have a pool.
Does 154 Linda Vista have accessible units?
No, 154 Linda Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Linda Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 Linda Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Linda Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 Linda Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology