153 Summerland

A highly upgraded Reserve View house in Terra Neighborhood at Orchard Hills. Located in the gated community of Reserve. Upgraded items including: counter top in kitchen; kitchen backsplash (full splash quartz to match countertops);tile at shower walls and floor ;electrical package; shutters; painting.Hills view and city view in great room/master bedroom and back yard.Private community amenities include Jr. Olympic pool, club-room, spa, tot lot, baseball field, park w/ BBQ and picnic areas, shade structures, trails, close to the award-winning Northwood High School. LANDSCAPING IN PROCESS!