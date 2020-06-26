All apartments in Irvine
153 Summerland

153 Summerland · No Longer Available
Location

153 Summerland, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
A highly upgraded Reserve View house in Terra Neighborhood at Orchard Hills. Located in the gated community of Reserve. Upgraded items including: counter top in kitchen; kitchen backsplash (full splash quartz to match countertops);tile at shower walls and floor ;electrical package; shutters; painting.Hills view and city view in great room/master bedroom and back yard.Private community amenities include Jr. Olympic pool, club-room, spa, tot lot, baseball field, park w/ BBQ and picnic areas, shade structures, trails, close to the award-winning Northwood High School. LANDSCAPING IN PROCESS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Summerland have any available units?
153 Summerland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 153 Summerland have?
Some of 153 Summerland's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Summerland currently offering any rent specials?
153 Summerland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Summerland pet-friendly?
No, 153 Summerland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 153 Summerland offer parking?
No, 153 Summerland does not offer parking.
Does 153 Summerland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Summerland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Summerland have a pool?
Yes, 153 Summerland has a pool.
Does 153 Summerland have accessible units?
No, 153 Summerland does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Summerland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Summerland has units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Summerland have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Summerland does not have units with air conditioning.
