Irvine, CA
1504 Solvay Aisle
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

Location

1504 Solvay Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this gorgeous single level condo in the popular area of Westpark. This spacious home features a large master bedroom, walk-in closet, master bath with porcelain tile & double sink. Includes newer carpet, fresh paint, plantation shutters fridge, washer & dryer, cozy fireplace, charming front patio, recessed lighting, and convenient direct access to garage. The white satin finished cabinetry provide ample amounts of storage space and a fresh, bright look. Amazing location with access to community pool & spa, walking distance to parks, and quick access to shopping centers & freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Solvay Aisle have any available units?
1504 Solvay Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1504 Solvay Aisle have?
Some of 1504 Solvay Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Solvay Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Solvay Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Solvay Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 1504 Solvay Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1504 Solvay Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Solvay Aisle offers parking.
Does 1504 Solvay Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1504 Solvay Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Solvay Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 1504 Solvay Aisle has a pool.
Does 1504 Solvay Aisle have accessible units?
No, 1504 Solvay Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Solvay Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Solvay Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Solvay Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Solvay Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
