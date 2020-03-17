1504 Solvay Aisle

Amenities

Welcome to this gorgeous single level condo in the popular area of Westpark. This spacious home features a large master bedroom, walk-in closet, master bath with porcelain tile & double sink. Includes newer carpet, fresh paint, plantation shutters fridge, washer & dryer, cozy fireplace, charming front patio, recessed lighting, and convenient direct access to garage. The white satin finished cabinetry provide ample amounts of storage space and a fresh, bright look. Amazing location with access to community pool & spa, walking distance to parks, and quick access to shopping centers & freeways.