Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
1502 Nolita
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

1502 Nolita

1502 Nolita · No Longer Available
Location

1502 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
volleyball court
yoga
Brand New Condo in Central Park West - A brand new two bedroom, two bathroom condo in Irvine with a very well appointed modern gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances with a five burner cook top, wall-mounted hood, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. The large great room has plenty of space for dining and entertaining. The master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet, washer and dryer and a modern en-suite bathroom with quartz counter top and elegant accessories and walk-in closet. The condo has latest technology throughout such as integrated Echo Dot, Echo Show, Sonos wi-fi speaker, wi-fi thermostat, Ring video doorbell, USB ports at key locations, LED lights throughout, and many more. Steps to clubhouse and recreation center, featuring fitness center with exercise facility, yoga rooms, junior Olympic size pool, barbecue, meeting room, two outdoor hot tubs, and spa. Five minutes walking to the Park Place, an upscale shopping center, LA fitness, Lady M, and high-end restaurants!

(RLNE4787303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Nolita have any available units?
1502 Nolita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1502 Nolita have?
Some of 1502 Nolita's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 Nolita currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Nolita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Nolita pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 Nolita is pet friendly.
Does 1502 Nolita offer parking?
Yes, 1502 Nolita offers parking.
Does 1502 Nolita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1502 Nolita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Nolita have a pool?
Yes, 1502 Nolita has a pool.
Does 1502 Nolita have accessible units?
No, 1502 Nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Nolita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1502 Nolita has units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 Nolita have units with air conditioning?
No, 1502 Nolita does not have units with air conditioning.
