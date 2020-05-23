All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:32 AM

15 Winterbranch

15 Winterbranch · No Longer Available
Location

15 Winterbranch, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
REMODELED!!! 4 BEDROOMS plus DEN (Enclosed), 3 FULL BATHS HOME IN THE HEART OF WOODBRIDGE. Upgraded Flooring, Kitchen, Paint and Bathrooms. Very bright, Airy, Open Floor plan, Large Living room, Downstairs Bed and Full Bath. Gourmet Kitchen has Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances, Formal Dining Room. The upstairs have 4 Bedrooms and Updated 2 Full Bathrooms. A Computer Niche in the upstairs, The Master Suite is spacious and has plenty of Natural lights and spacious walk- in closet. Well maintained large size back yard with perfect for entertaining. Enjoy all the amenities of Woodbridge: 2 Lakes, Beach Clubs, Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts and Parks. Outstanding Irvine school district. Easy to access 405 & 5 Freeways, Shopping and Dining.*** INCLUDES: SS FRIDGE, WASHER AND DRYER***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Winterbranch have any available units?
15 Winterbranch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 15 Winterbranch have?
Some of 15 Winterbranch's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Winterbranch currently offering any rent specials?
15 Winterbranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Winterbranch pet-friendly?
No, 15 Winterbranch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 15 Winterbranch offer parking?
Yes, 15 Winterbranch offers parking.
Does 15 Winterbranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Winterbranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Winterbranch have a pool?
Yes, 15 Winterbranch has a pool.
Does 15 Winterbranch have accessible units?
No, 15 Winterbranch does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Winterbranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Winterbranch has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Winterbranch have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Winterbranch does not have units with air conditioning.
