15 Winterbranch

REMODELED!!! 4 BEDROOMS plus DEN (Enclosed), 3 FULL BATHS HOME IN THE HEART OF WOODBRIDGE. Upgraded Flooring, Kitchen, Paint and Bathrooms. Very bright, Airy, Open Floor plan, Large Living room, Downstairs Bed and Full Bath. Gourmet Kitchen has Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances, Formal Dining Room. The upstairs have 4 Bedrooms and Updated 2 Full Bathrooms. A Computer Niche in the upstairs, The Master Suite is spacious and has plenty of Natural lights and spacious walk- in closet. Well maintained large size back yard with perfect for entertaining. Enjoy all the amenities of Woodbridge: 2 Lakes, Beach Clubs, Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts and Parks. Outstanding Irvine school district. Easy to access 405 & 5 Freeways, Shopping and Dining.*** INCLUDES: SS FRIDGE, WASHER AND DRYER***