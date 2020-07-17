15 Santa Cruz Aisle

Amenities
Welcome to the beautiful neighborhood of West Park, Irvine. This bright 4 bedrooms 3 full baths Single Family Home is located at a corner lot. Formal entry leads to spacious living room with high ceiling and natural light. A bedroom and an office on the ground level. Kitchen opens to family room with fireplace. Large master bedroom has a private bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. A private backyard is perfect for relaxing. 2-Car garage plus a reserved parking spot in front of the house. Additional roadside parking available. Other features : recessed lights, wood floor and freshly painted. Enjoy the convenient location to parks, restaurants, shopping center and freeways I-405 and I-5. Walking distance to award winning Plaza Vista Elementary/Middle School. Amenities include association pool and tennis courts.