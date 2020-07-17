All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:06 AM

15 Santa Cruz Aisle

15 Santa Cruz Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

15 Santa Cruz Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to the beautiful neighborhood of West Park, Irvine. This bright 4 bedrooms 3 full baths Single Family Home is located at a corner lot. Formal entry leads to spacious living room with high ceiling and natural light. A bedroom and an office on the ground level. Kitchen opens to family room with fireplace. Large master bedroom has a private bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. A private backyard is perfect for relaxing. 2-Car garage plus a reserved parking spot in front of the house. Additional roadside parking available. Other features : recessed lights, wood floor and freshly painted. Enjoy the convenient location to parks, restaurants, shopping center and freeways I-405 and I-5. Walking distance to award winning Plaza Vista Elementary/Middle School. Amenities include association pool and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Santa Cruz Aisle have any available units?
15 Santa Cruz Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 15 Santa Cruz Aisle have?
Some of 15 Santa Cruz Aisle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Santa Cruz Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
15 Santa Cruz Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Santa Cruz Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 15 Santa Cruz Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 15 Santa Cruz Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 15 Santa Cruz Aisle offers parking.
Does 15 Santa Cruz Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Santa Cruz Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Santa Cruz Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 15 Santa Cruz Aisle has a pool.
Does 15 Santa Cruz Aisle have accessible units?
No, 15 Santa Cruz Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Santa Cruz Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Santa Cruz Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Santa Cruz Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Santa Cruz Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
