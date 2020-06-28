15 Santa Catalina Aisle

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated pool tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Rare on the market Ravenna plan, Model C in Westpark. Built in 1996, this 2004 SQFT single family home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms. As you enter from the private from yard, you will be faced with light and bright open concept living room and dining room with cathedral vaulted ceiling! One bedroom and one bathroom are downstairs. Remodeled kitchen with quartz counter top, new kitchen cabinets with self-closing drawers, spice rack and lazy-Susan storage. Fresh exterior and interior new paint. New blinds throughout the house. New dishwasher, range oven and microwave/hood. New water proof Stone Polymer Composite (SPC) in first floor and carpet in the second floor. Energy efficient LED recessed lights. New chandelier and much more! This house is located in the heart of Irvine. Walking distance to award winning Plaza Vista School (K-8th), two community pools, tennis courts, and parks. Short drive to restaurants, shopping centers, freeway I-5, I-405 or I-55 etc. This house also comes with a reserved parking spot in the neigorhood.