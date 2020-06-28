All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:19 AM

15 Santa Catalina Aisle

15 Santa Catalina Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

15 Santa Catalina Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Rare on the market Ravenna plan, Model C in Westpark. Built in 1996, this 2004 SQFT single family home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms. As you enter from the private from yard, you will be faced with light and bright open concept living room and dining room with cathedral vaulted ceiling! One bedroom and one bathroom are downstairs. Remodeled kitchen with quartz counter top, new kitchen cabinets with self-closing drawers, spice rack and lazy-Susan storage. Fresh exterior and interior new paint. New blinds throughout the house. New dishwasher, range oven and microwave/hood. New water proof Stone Polymer Composite (SPC) in first floor and carpet in the second floor. Energy efficient LED recessed lights. New chandelier and much more! This house is located in the heart of Irvine. Walking distance to award winning Plaza Vista School (K-8th), two community pools, tennis courts, and parks. Short drive to restaurants, shopping centers, freeway I-5, I-405 or I-55 etc. This house also comes with a reserved parking spot in the neigorhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Santa Catalina Aisle have any available units?
15 Santa Catalina Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 15 Santa Catalina Aisle have?
Some of 15 Santa Catalina Aisle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Santa Catalina Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
15 Santa Catalina Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Santa Catalina Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 15 Santa Catalina Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 15 Santa Catalina Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 15 Santa Catalina Aisle offers parking.
Does 15 Santa Catalina Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Santa Catalina Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Santa Catalina Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 15 Santa Catalina Aisle has a pool.
Does 15 Santa Catalina Aisle have accessible units?
No, 15 Santa Catalina Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Santa Catalina Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Santa Catalina Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Santa Catalina Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Santa Catalina Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
