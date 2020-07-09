Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bed 2 bath top floor end unit with panoramic view of Rancho San Joaquin Golf Course. This spacious and open floor plan home features vaulted ceilings and fresh paint with brand new luxury vinyl flooring and tile throughout. The kitchen offers granite countertops and backsplash with a new dishwasher and all appliances included. The 2 balconies overlooking the golf course are perfect for entertaining and watching the sunset. Spacious 2 car garage and Washer/Dryer in unit. Conveniently located close to UCI, shopping centers, and many dining and entertainment options. Award-winning Irvine Unified School Tenant pays utilities.