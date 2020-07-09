All apartments in Irvine
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
15 Flores
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:21 AM

15 Flores

15 Flores · No Longer Available
Location

15 Flores, Irvine, CA 92612
Rancho San Joaquin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 bed 2 bath top floor end unit with panoramic view of Rancho San Joaquin Golf Course. This spacious and open floor plan home features vaulted ceilings and fresh paint with brand new luxury vinyl flooring and tile throughout. The kitchen offers granite countertops and backsplash with a new dishwasher and all appliances included. The 2 balconies overlooking the golf course are perfect for entertaining and watching the sunset. Spacious 2 car garage and Washer/Dryer in unit. Conveniently located close to UCI, shopping centers, and many dining and entertainment options. Award-winning Irvine Unified School Tenant pays utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Flores have any available units?
15 Flores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 15 Flores have?
Some of 15 Flores's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Flores currently offering any rent specials?
15 Flores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Flores pet-friendly?
No, 15 Flores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 15 Flores offer parking?
Yes, 15 Flores offers parking.
Does 15 Flores have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Flores offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Flores have a pool?
No, 15 Flores does not have a pool.
Does 15 Flores have accessible units?
No, 15 Flores does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Flores have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Flores has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Flores have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Flores does not have units with air conditioning.

