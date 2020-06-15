All apartments in Irvine
15 Camphor S
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

15 Camphor S

15 Camphor South · (949) 247-1842
Location

15 Camphor South, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This beautifully remodeled single story home has been meticulously maintained . Fully furnished. New flooring.Dual pane windows and patio slider. The renovated bathrooms are spectacular with custom mosaic tile, natural stone and glass countertops. The master suite features a walk-in closet with custom organizers, ceiling fan and wainscoting. The kitchen opens to the Great Room with brick fireplace, wet bar, soaring ceilings and an abundance of natural light from multiple sources. The entry courtyard and fenced rear yard are both private and secure. The schools are among the best in California and shopping, dining and freeway access is nearby. The association has 2 resort style pools, spas, lighted greenbelt, BBQ and clubhouse.Walking distance to Asia supermarket.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Camphor S have any available units?
15 Camphor S has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Camphor S have?
Some of 15 Camphor S's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Camphor S currently offering any rent specials?
15 Camphor S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Camphor S pet-friendly?
No, 15 Camphor S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 15 Camphor S offer parking?
Yes, 15 Camphor S does offer parking.
Does 15 Camphor S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Camphor S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Camphor S have a pool?
Yes, 15 Camphor S has a pool.
Does 15 Camphor S have accessible units?
No, 15 Camphor S does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Camphor S have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Camphor S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Camphor S have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Camphor S does not have units with air conditioning.
