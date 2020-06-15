15 Camphor S

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool bbq/grill

This beautifully remodeled single story home has been meticulously maintained . Fully furnished. New flooring.Dual pane windows and patio slider. The renovated bathrooms are spectacular with custom mosaic tile, natural stone and glass countertops. The master suite features a walk-in closet with custom organizers, ceiling fan and wainscoting. The kitchen opens to the Great Room with brick fireplace, wet bar, soaring ceilings and an abundance of natural light from multiple sources. The entry courtyard and fenced rear yard are both private and secure. The schools are among the best in California and shopping, dining and freeway access is nearby. The association has 2 resort style pools, spas, lighted greenbelt, BBQ and clubhouse.Walking distance to Asia supermarket.