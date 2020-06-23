Rent Calculator
All apartments in Irvine
14961 Dusk Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
14961 Dusk Street
14961 Dusk Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
14961 Dusk Street, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14961 Dusk Street have any available units?
14961 Dusk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 14961 Dusk Street currently offering any rent specials?
14961 Dusk Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14961 Dusk Street pet-friendly?
No, 14961 Dusk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 14961 Dusk Street offer parking?
Yes, 14961 Dusk Street does offer parking.
Does 14961 Dusk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14961 Dusk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14961 Dusk Street have a pool?
No, 14961 Dusk Street does not have a pool.
Does 14961 Dusk Street have accessible units?
No, 14961 Dusk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14961 Dusk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14961 Dusk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14961 Dusk Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14961 Dusk Street does not have units with air conditioning.
