Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:40 PM

14892 Doheny Circle

14892 Doheny Circle · (714) 955-3162
Location

14892 Doheny Circle, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1362 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This 4 bed, 2 bath single-family home in Irvine offers 1550+ sqft of living space in a single level house. Attached 2-car garage, central heating and air, living room, dining area and family room addition with French doors leading out to an extended patio. There's also a small area for gardening. Hydro standing tub and a euro-style walk in shower with handicap rails. New paint, blinds, wood laminate and tile flooring, mirrored doors. Electric stove, range, microwave. Gas dryer hookup. Option for washer/dryer, refrigerator.

Located near walkway to Willows Park. Close to schools: Irvine High, Venado Middle, Glentree Elementary, plus walking distance to Heritage Park and Library.

Contact Real Estate Agent Des Kouridakis for more info or showing time. Call or Text: 714.955.3162

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14892 Doheny Circle have any available units?
14892 Doheny Circle has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14892 Doheny Circle have?
Some of 14892 Doheny Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14892 Doheny Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14892 Doheny Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14892 Doheny Circle pet-friendly?
No, 14892 Doheny Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14892 Doheny Circle offer parking?
Yes, 14892 Doheny Circle does offer parking.
Does 14892 Doheny Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14892 Doheny Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14892 Doheny Circle have a pool?
No, 14892 Doheny Circle does not have a pool.
Does 14892 Doheny Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 14892 Doheny Circle has accessible units.
Does 14892 Doheny Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14892 Doheny Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 14892 Doheny Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 14892 Doheny Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
