14892 Doheny Circle

This 4 bed, 2 bath single-family home in Irvine offers 1550+ sqft of living space in a single level house. Attached 2-car garage, central heating and air, living room, dining area and family room addition with French doors leading out to an extended patio. There's also a small area for gardening. Hydro standing tub and a euro-style walk in shower with handicap rails. New paint, blinds, wood laminate and tile flooring, mirrored doors. Electric stove, range, microwave. Gas dryer hookup. Option for washer/dryer, refrigerator.



Located near walkway to Willows Park. Close to schools: Irvine High, Venado Middle, Glentree Elementary, plus walking distance to Heritage Park and Library.



Contact Real Estate Agent Des Kouridakis for more info or showing time. Call or Text: 714.955.3162