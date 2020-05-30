146 Rotunda

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access new construction

Nicely upgraded single family home nested in the brand new Eastwood Village Community. This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths plus a tech center on the second floor. The unique residence comes with beautiful hardwood flooring on first floor, all wet area are tiles, brand new carpet in all bedrooms and stairs, large center island with seatings, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop with full backsplash, LED recessed lighting everywhere, upgraded bath and shower enclosure and countertops in all baths including tub deck, premium plantation shutters, lovely custom draperies, energy efficiency tankless water heater, and much more. Enjoy resort-style recreation and amenity-filled parks. Two new parks within walking distance of home. Lap & wading pool, spa, half basketball court, tot lot, barbecues, and more. Shopping and dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum, and Tustin Marketplace. Attending award winning Irvine Unified School District. SPECIAL NOTES: THIS HOUSE MASTER BEDROOM IS LOCKED AND ONLY TWO SECONDARY BEDROOMS ARE TO BE LEASEED. PRICE INCLUDE ALL UTILITIES AND WIFI.