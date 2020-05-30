All apartments in Irvine
146 Rotunda
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

146 Rotunda

146 Rotunda · (949) 266-4068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

146 Rotunda, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2045 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
new construction
Nicely upgraded single family home nested in the brand new Eastwood Village Community. This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths plus a tech center on the second floor. The unique residence comes with beautiful hardwood flooring on first floor, all wet area are tiles, brand new carpet in all bedrooms and stairs, large center island with seatings, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop with full backsplash, LED recessed lighting everywhere, upgraded bath and shower enclosure and countertops in all baths including tub deck, premium plantation shutters, lovely custom draperies, energy efficiency tankless water heater, and much more. Enjoy resort-style recreation and amenity-filled parks. Two new parks within walking distance of home. Lap & wading pool, spa, half basketball court, tot lot, barbecues, and more. Shopping and dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum, and Tustin Marketplace. Attending award winning Irvine Unified School District. SPECIAL NOTES: THIS HOUSE MASTER BEDROOM IS LOCKED AND ONLY TWO SECONDARY BEDROOMS ARE TO BE LEASEED. PRICE INCLUDE ALL UTILITIES AND WIFI.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Rotunda have any available units?
146 Rotunda has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 146 Rotunda have?
Some of 146 Rotunda's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Rotunda currently offering any rent specials?
146 Rotunda isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Rotunda pet-friendly?
No, 146 Rotunda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 146 Rotunda offer parking?
Yes, 146 Rotunda does offer parking.
Does 146 Rotunda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Rotunda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Rotunda have a pool?
Yes, 146 Rotunda has a pool.
Does 146 Rotunda have accessible units?
Yes, 146 Rotunda has accessible units.
Does 146 Rotunda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 Rotunda has units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Rotunda have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Rotunda does not have units with air conditioning.
