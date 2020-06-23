144 Newall

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Just steps away from nearby parks and amenities, this detached home in Beacon Park is perfectly situated for a growing family. Part of the Harper collection, this modern home comes with solar panels and many other energy savings features. Downstairs, you’ll find a powder room and a coat closet upon entering the foyer. The large great room with upgraded hardwood floor comes with a well-appointed gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and upgraded cabinets. Quartz countertop graces the kitchen along with the large kitchen island. Directly across is a large size pantry, conveniently located between the dining area and kitchen. Upstairs, you’ll find three well-appointed bedrooms. The brightly-lit master bedroom and highly upgraded master bathroom features a custom shower and tub. Just five minutes walk to Beacon Park and Beacon Park School, this home is also zoned to Portola High School and gives you access to all of the community amenities and events of Great Park Neighborhoods.