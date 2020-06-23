All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 16 2019 at 9:33 PM

144 Newall

144 Newall · No Longer Available
Location

144 Newall, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Just steps away from nearby parks and amenities, this detached home in Beacon Park is perfectly situated for a growing family. Part of the Harper collection, this modern home comes with solar panels and many other energy savings features. Downstairs, you’ll find a powder room and a coat closet upon entering the foyer. The large great room with upgraded hardwood floor comes with a well-appointed gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and upgraded cabinets. Quartz countertop graces the kitchen along with the large kitchen island. Directly across is a large size pantry, conveniently located between the dining area and kitchen. Upstairs, you’ll find three well-appointed bedrooms. The brightly-lit master bedroom and highly upgraded master bathroom features a custom shower and tub. Just five minutes walk to Beacon Park and Beacon Park School, this home is also zoned to Portola High School and gives you access to all of the community amenities and events of Great Park Neighborhoods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Newall have any available units?
144 Newall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 144 Newall have?
Some of 144 Newall's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Newall currently offering any rent specials?
144 Newall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Newall pet-friendly?
No, 144 Newall is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 144 Newall offer parking?
No, 144 Newall does not offer parking.
Does 144 Newall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Newall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Newall have a pool?
No, 144 Newall does not have a pool.
Does 144 Newall have accessible units?
No, 144 Newall does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Newall have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 Newall has units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Newall have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Newall does not have units with air conditioning.

