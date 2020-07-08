All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

143 Coyote Brush

143 Coyote Brush · No Longer Available
Location

143 Coyote Brush, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Great Location in the Protola Spring community.Open and airy floor plan with a gourmet kitchen and a spacious great room. 1 Br
+ 1 Ba downstairs. Master room + 2 other Br + 1 loft upstairs. Tons of upgrades: nice backyard w/ flagstones, patio cover, and
fountain; accordion folding doors; gorgeous cabinets and granite counter top; top of the line appliances; recessed lighting and
quality wood shutters through out; tankless water heater and many more. 14 solar panels installed in this energy star certified
home - time to save on monthly energy bills and live a green life! Total 10 parks in the Portola Springs community w/ amenities
such as Jr. Olympic Pool with Cabanas, Community Recreation Room,Barbecue and Picnic Areas, Basketball Courts, Tennis
Courts, Great Lawn, Spa, Children's Wading Pool, Tot Lot, Shade Structures and many more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Coyote Brush have any available units?
143 Coyote Brush doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 143 Coyote Brush have?
Some of 143 Coyote Brush's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Coyote Brush currently offering any rent specials?
143 Coyote Brush is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Coyote Brush pet-friendly?
No, 143 Coyote Brush is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 143 Coyote Brush offer parking?
No, 143 Coyote Brush does not offer parking.
Does 143 Coyote Brush have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Coyote Brush does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Coyote Brush have a pool?
Yes, 143 Coyote Brush has a pool.
Does 143 Coyote Brush have accessible units?
No, 143 Coyote Brush does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Coyote Brush have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Coyote Brush does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Coyote Brush have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Coyote Brush does not have units with air conditioning.

