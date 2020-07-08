143 Coyote Brush

Amenities
Great Location in the Protola Spring community.Open and airy floor plan with a gourmet kitchen and a spacious great room. 1 Br
+ 1 Ba downstairs. Master room + 2 other Br + 1 loft upstairs. Tons of upgrades: nice backyard w/ flagstones, patio cover, and
fountain; accordion folding doors; gorgeous cabinets and granite counter top; top of the line appliances; recessed lighting and
quality wood shutters through out; tankless water heater and many more. 14 solar panels installed in this energy star certified
home - time to save on monthly energy bills and live a green life! Total 10 parks in the Portola Springs community w/ amenities
such as Jr. Olympic Pool with Cabanas, Community Recreation Room,Barbecue and Picnic Areas, Basketball Courts, Tennis
Courts, Great Lawn, Spa, Children's Wading Pool, Tot Lot, Shade Structures and many more!