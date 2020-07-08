143 Coyote Brush

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Great Location in the Protola Spring community.Open and airy floor plan with a gourmet kitchen and a spacious great room. 1 Br

+ 1 Ba downstairs. Master room + 2 other Br + 1 loft upstairs. Tons of upgrades: nice backyard w/ flagstones, patio cover, and

fountain; accordion folding doors; gorgeous cabinets and granite counter top; top of the line appliances; recessed lighting and

quality wood shutters through out; tankless water heater and many more. 14 solar panels installed in this energy star certified

home - time to save on monthly energy bills and live a green life! Total 10 parks in the Portola Springs community w/ amenities

such as Jr. Olympic Pool with Cabanas, Community Recreation Room,Barbecue and Picnic Areas, Basketball Courts, Tennis

Courts, Great Lawn, Spa, Children's Wading Pool, Tot Lot, Shade Structures and many more!