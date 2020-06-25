All apartments in Irvine
14 Foxglove Way

14 Foxglove Way · No Longer Available
Location

14 Foxglove Way, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous home in University Park. Formal dinning room, Living and dinning room with four bedrooms. It has been remodeled & upgraded with granite counter tops in kitchen, wood and tile floor through out the house, new tile on master shower room and newer paint whole house. Nice rare yard for family entertain and side yard to welcome your friends. Bright and open space. The list goes on... Community pool, spa, & park - Award-winning Irvine schools - Convenient to shopping, restaurants, schools, library & freeway access Close to U.C. Irvine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Foxglove Way have any available units?
14 Foxglove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14 Foxglove Way have?
Some of 14 Foxglove Way's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Foxglove Way currently offering any rent specials?
14 Foxglove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Foxglove Way pet-friendly?
No, 14 Foxglove Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14 Foxglove Way offer parking?
No, 14 Foxglove Way does not offer parking.
Does 14 Foxglove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Foxglove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Foxglove Way have a pool?
Yes, 14 Foxglove Way has a pool.
Does 14 Foxglove Way have accessible units?
No, 14 Foxglove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Foxglove Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Foxglove Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Foxglove Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Foxglove Way does not have units with air conditioning.
