14 Foxglove Way

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated pool hot tub

Gorgeous home in University Park. Formal dinning room, Living and dinning room with four bedrooms. It has been remodeled & upgraded with granite counter tops in kitchen, wood and tile floor through out the house, new tile on master shower room and newer paint whole house. Nice rare yard for family entertain and side yard to welcome your friends. Bright and open space. The list goes on... Community pool, spa, & park - Award-winning Irvine schools - Convenient to shopping, restaurants, schools, library & freeway access Close to U.C. Irvine.