Irvine, CA
139 Linda Vista
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 PM

139 Linda Vista

139 Linda Vista · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

139 Linda Vista, Irvine, CA 92618

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Welcome to this gorgeous Brand New 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Detached Home located in the new gated community development of Barcelona in Los Olivos, Irvine. It has a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs, the California Great Room with Panoramic Doors. Please follows me to the upstairs, it has a spacious master bedroom and bathroom with double vanity, also has a loft and two more bedrooms and another full bathroom. The community offers a luxury community pool, barbecue place. Los Olivos community park is coming soon, features lighted baseball and soccer fields, a lighted basketball court, four tennis courts, and a musical-themed playground. Great location with easy access to I5/405/133 freeways and a few minutes drive to the Irvine Spectrum and the Los Olivos Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Linda Vista have any available units?
139 Linda Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 139 Linda Vista have?
Some of 139 Linda Vista's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Linda Vista currently offering any rent specials?
139 Linda Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Linda Vista pet-friendly?
No, 139 Linda Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 139 Linda Vista offer parking?
No, 139 Linda Vista does not offer parking.
Does 139 Linda Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Linda Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Linda Vista have a pool?
Yes, 139 Linda Vista has a pool.
Does 139 Linda Vista have accessible units?
No, 139 Linda Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Linda Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Linda Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Linda Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Linda Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
