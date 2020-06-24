139 Linda Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Welcome to this gorgeous Brand New 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Detached Home located in the new gated community development of Barcelona in Los Olivos, Irvine. It has a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs, the California Great Room with Panoramic Doors. Please follows me to the upstairs, it has a spacious master bedroom and bathroom with double vanity, also has a loft and two more bedrooms and another full bathroom. The community offers a luxury community pool, barbecue place. Los Olivos community park is coming soon, features lighted baseball and soccer fields, a lighted basketball court, four tennis courts, and a musical-themed playground. Great location with easy access to I5/405/133 freeways and a few minutes drive to the Irvine Spectrum and the Los Olivos Shopping Center.