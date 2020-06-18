All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 1344 Nolita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
1344 Nolita
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

1344 Nolita

1344 Nolita · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1344 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
volleyball court
yoga
Brand New Condo In Central Park West - Located in one of the most convenient urban living locations in Irvine, is this third floor new and modern one bedroom condo. From the entryway, you'll have direct access to the well appointed modern gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances with a 5 burner cook top, wall-mounted hood, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. The large great room has plenty of space for dining and entertaining. An in condo washer and dryer too. The master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet, and a modern en-suite bathroom with quartz counter top and elegant accessories. The condo has latest technology throughout such as integrated Echo Dot, Echo Show, Sonos wi-fi speaker, wi-fi thermostat, Ring video doorbell, USB ports at key locations, LED lights throughout, and many more. Steps to clubhouse and recreation center, featuring fitness center with exercise facility, yoga rooms, junior Olympic size pool, barbecue, meeting room, two outdoor hot tubs, and spa. Five minutes walking to the Park Place, an upscale shopping center, LA fitness, Lady M, and high-end restaurants!

(RLNE4881718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 Nolita have any available units?
1344 Nolita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1344 Nolita have?
Some of 1344 Nolita's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 Nolita currently offering any rent specials?
1344 Nolita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 Nolita pet-friendly?
Yes, 1344 Nolita is pet friendly.
Does 1344 Nolita offer parking?
Yes, 1344 Nolita offers parking.
Does 1344 Nolita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1344 Nolita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 Nolita have a pool?
Yes, 1344 Nolita has a pool.
Does 1344 Nolita have accessible units?
No, 1344 Nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 Nolita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1344 Nolita has units with dishwashers.
Does 1344 Nolita have units with air conditioning?
No, 1344 Nolita does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology