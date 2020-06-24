All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:29 PM

134 Cadence

134 Cadence · No Longer Available
Location

134 Cadence, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
One year old home, located in Irvine Great Park Community, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Stylish interiors, open kitchen/family with center island, Quartz countertop with full back splash, stainless steel sinks, built-In appliances, upgrade master bathroom, master closet, tile floor at main level, two car garage, first floor bedroom. Award winning Irvine Unified new beacon park school, minutes from world class restaurants, shopping center, water park, Parasol park in walking distance.The community consists of a Greenhouse and resort-style pools. You will also be in close proximity to exciting shopping, dining and entertainment. 4 miles to Irvine Spectrum, 12 miles to UC Irvine, South Coast Plaza and Santa Ana Airport and 14 miles to Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Cadence have any available units?
134 Cadence doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 134 Cadence have?
Some of 134 Cadence's amenities include new construction, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Cadence currently offering any rent specials?
134 Cadence is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Cadence pet-friendly?
No, 134 Cadence is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 134 Cadence offer parking?
Yes, 134 Cadence offers parking.
Does 134 Cadence have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Cadence does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Cadence have a pool?
Yes, 134 Cadence has a pool.
Does 134 Cadence have accessible units?
No, 134 Cadence does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Cadence have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Cadence does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Cadence have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Cadence does not have units with air conditioning.
