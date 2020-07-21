133 Stallion

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool hot tub

Nicely upgraded and naturally well lit DETACHED condo in the prestigious Orchard Hills. With nearly 2,000 sqft, this home features a great room with light maple hardwood floors, quartz counters, subway tiled backsplash, kitchen island, and multi-slider windows that lead to a very private patio. Upstairs, you'll find the laundry room, two nicely sized bedrooms, and a spacious master suite with dual sinks, shower, garden tub, and large walk in closet. The serene landscaping of Orchard Hills offers plenty of amenities such as a clubhouse, pool, spa, sports courts, playgrounds, and plenty of walking trails. Conveniently located right off the 261 and minutes away from the Market Place, Woodbury Towne Center, and the District.