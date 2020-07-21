All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

133 Stallion

133 Stallion · No Longer Available
Location

133 Stallion, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
Nicely upgraded and naturally well lit DETACHED condo in the prestigious Orchard Hills. With nearly 2,000 sqft, this home features a great room with light maple hardwood floors, quartz counters, subway tiled backsplash, kitchen island, and multi-slider windows that lead to a very private patio. Upstairs, you'll find the laundry room, two nicely sized bedrooms, and a spacious master suite with dual sinks, shower, garden tub, and large walk in closet. The serene landscaping of Orchard Hills offers plenty of amenities such as a clubhouse, pool, spa, sports courts, playgrounds, and plenty of walking trails. Conveniently located right off the 261 and minutes away from the Market Place, Woodbury Towne Center, and the District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Stallion have any available units?
133 Stallion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 133 Stallion have?
Some of 133 Stallion's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Stallion currently offering any rent specials?
133 Stallion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Stallion pet-friendly?
No, 133 Stallion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 133 Stallion offer parking?
No, 133 Stallion does not offer parking.
Does 133 Stallion have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Stallion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Stallion have a pool?
Yes, 133 Stallion has a pool.
Does 133 Stallion have accessible units?
No, 133 Stallion does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Stallion have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Stallion does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Stallion have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Stallion does not have units with air conditioning.
