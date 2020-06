Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Great lower level unit in a centrally located area in Irvine. Close to Cypress Village, Fwy I5 and plenty of shopping. Nice quiet community with lots of greenery and amenities. Great school district. Bright/open living/dining area. Two huge bedrooms with newer quartz bathroom vanities. Master has nice wood shutters. Hurry before it is gone!