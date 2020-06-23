All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:37 PM

131 city square

131 Citysquare · No Longer Available
Location

131 Citysquare, Irvine, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Centrally located with easy access to the 55, 405 and 73 freeways for a get anywhere commute.The brand new Meritage Homes is premiere Southern California’s first Zero Net Energy townhome community in the heart of the Irvine Business Complex. Upgraded energy saving appliances in these homes are included - washer and electric heat pump dryer, refrigerator and Kitchenaid® induction cooktop with double oven as well as a 4KW Solar Panel.The 3 stories detached condo offers one bedroom/bathroom in the first floor, 3 bedroom/2 bathroom in the 3rd floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 city square have any available units?
131 city square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 131 city square currently offering any rent specials?
131 city square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 city square pet-friendly?
No, 131 city square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 131 city square offer parking?
No, 131 city square does not offer parking.
Does 131 city square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 city square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 city square have a pool?
No, 131 city square does not have a pool.
Does 131 city square have accessible units?
No, 131 city square does not have accessible units.
Does 131 city square have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 city square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 city square have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 city square does not have units with air conditioning.

