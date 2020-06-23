130 Rotunda

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool internet access

Rare opportunity CORNER LOT with DRIVE WAY 3 beds /2.5 bath detached home at resort like new community Eastwood Irvine! This bright and airy lovely house is equipped with plenty of new technology features: entire home LED light with Lutron Automation System, Wifi enabled thermostats, instant hot water pump, energy efficient tankless water heater, high efficiency AC and gas furnace. Recess ceiling lights in every bedroom. Upgraded entire house extra insulation, surround sound speakers in great room. The new Eastwood Elementary School is located conveniently in the center of Eastwood community. Enjoy the amenities like Clubhouse, Sport and recreation parks, Olympic size pool and wadding pool, direct access to Jefferey Trail open space. Walking distance to Northwood Town Center and Woodburry Town Center for daily shopping and dinning. Attend excellent award winning schools! Short stroll to Freeway I-5, 133 .