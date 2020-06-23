All apartments in Irvine
130 Rotunda

130 Rotunda · No Longer Available
Location

130 Rotunda, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
Rare opportunity CORNER LOT with DRIVE WAY 3 beds /2.5 bath detached home at resort like new community Eastwood Irvine! This bright and airy lovely house is equipped with plenty of new technology features: entire home LED light with Lutron Automation System, Wifi enabled thermostats, instant hot water pump, energy efficient tankless water heater, high efficiency AC and gas furnace. Recess ceiling lights in every bedroom. Upgraded entire house extra insulation, surround sound speakers in great room. The new Eastwood Elementary School is located conveniently in the center of Eastwood community. Enjoy the amenities like Clubhouse, Sport and recreation parks, Olympic size pool and wadding pool, direct access to Jefferey Trail open space. Walking distance to Northwood Town Center and Woodburry Town Center for daily shopping and dinning. Attend excellent award winning schools! Short stroll to Freeway I-5, 133 .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Rotunda have any available units?
130 Rotunda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 130 Rotunda have?
Some of 130 Rotunda's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Rotunda currently offering any rent specials?
130 Rotunda isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Rotunda pet-friendly?
No, 130 Rotunda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 130 Rotunda offer parking?
Yes, 130 Rotunda does offer parking.
Does 130 Rotunda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Rotunda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Rotunda have a pool?
Yes, 130 Rotunda has a pool.
Does 130 Rotunda have accessible units?
No, 130 Rotunda does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Rotunda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Rotunda has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Rotunda have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 Rotunda has units with air conditioning.
