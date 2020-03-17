13 Poinsettia

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

The consummate remodeled 3 Bedrooms House! You enter on solid Brazilian Cherry Hardwood flooring that runs through the entire main floor, into a spacious living room with volume ceilings and a view of the custom mill work and wainscoting on the staircase; a cozy fireplace

and French doors that open to brick patio. The designer kitchen has all the amenities that one would expect, custom cherry

wood cabinetry with beveled glass doors, new Whirlpool stainless appliances, oiled bronze fixtures and slab granite counters.

The sunny and bright kitchen flows into an airy breakfast room and an open plan family room with wine bar. Equal attention has

also been given to the bathrooms, new vanities with granite counters, Kohler sinks and toilets and bronzed oiled fixtures. The

generous master suite has a spa like bathroom with slate shower and large master closet. You will find recessed lighting in the

kitchen/family/hallway, six inch baseboards though-out, crown molding, Pella window and numerous other thoughtful

improvements plus the property has a fourth bedroom option. It is located just a short walk to Blue Ribbon Schools, across the

street from the park and one of the community pools.