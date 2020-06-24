Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage

Welcome to the best in Irvine living today! This newer home features four bedrooms, 4 baths and 2,213 of square feet of living area. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in the lease price. This home features an over sized kitchen island, Kitchenaid professional appliances and custom underneath range storage easy access to pots and pans. You'll stay warm in the Winter and cool in the Summer with upgraded insulation and ceiling fans throughout the home.The garage includes epoxy floors and storage cabinets. The backyard includes drip irrigation and tile floors.



Added bonuses are main living area laundry room, nearby school, park and swimming pool and no neighbors directly behind or in front of property and it is ready for smart home automation.