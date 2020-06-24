All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 129 Yuba.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
129 Yuba
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

129 Yuba

129 Yuba · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

129 Yuba, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
Welcome to the best in Irvine living today! This newer home features four bedrooms, 4 baths and 2,213 of square feet of living area. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in the lease price. This home features an over sized kitchen island, Kitchenaid professional appliances and custom underneath range storage easy access to pots and pans. You'll stay warm in the Winter and cool in the Summer with upgraded insulation and ceiling fans throughout the home.The garage includes epoxy floors and storage cabinets. The backyard includes drip irrigation and tile floors.

Added bonuses are main living area laundry room, nearby school, park and swimming pool and no neighbors directly behind or in front of property and it is ready for smart home automation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Yuba have any available units?
129 Yuba doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 129 Yuba have?
Some of 129 Yuba's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Yuba currently offering any rent specials?
129 Yuba is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Yuba pet-friendly?
No, 129 Yuba is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 129 Yuba offer parking?
Yes, 129 Yuba offers parking.
Does 129 Yuba have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 Yuba offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Yuba have a pool?
Yes, 129 Yuba has a pool.
Does 129 Yuba have accessible units?
No, 129 Yuba does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Yuba have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Yuba does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Yuba have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Yuba does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology